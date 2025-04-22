Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $66,308.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,702.72. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $353,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,180. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,681 shares of company stock worth $840,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 350,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.31. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $252.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.49%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

