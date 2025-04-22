Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the first quarter worth $55,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 23.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 147,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 27,638 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
