Head-To-Head Review: Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) vs. NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) and NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NNN REIT has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and NNN REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 45.15% 6.12% 3.76% NNN REIT 45.65% 9.28% 4.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of NNN REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of NNN REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and NNN REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $449.61 million 13.30 $203.00 million $1.14 27.93 NNN REIT $869.27 million 8.93 $396.83 million $2.15 19.19

NNN REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. NNN REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Essential Properties Realty Trust and NNN REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 3 11 0 2.79 NNN REIT 1 9 3 0 2.15

Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $34.91, indicating a potential upside of 9.64%. NNN REIT has a consensus price target of $44.54, indicating a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than NNN REIT.

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. NNN REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 103.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NNN REIT pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NNN REIT has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years. NNN REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NNN REIT beats Essential Properties Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years.

