AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

AIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. AAR has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

