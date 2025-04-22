Marshall Wace LLP Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999,098 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910,381 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of IAMGOLD worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 700,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 91,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAG opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.68 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.