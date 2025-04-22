Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 358,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,695,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $574,672.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,263.86. This represents a 13.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

