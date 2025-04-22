AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290,376 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 831.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

