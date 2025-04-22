Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 1,301,365 Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,301,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.58% of Applied Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Digital by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,619 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,404,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,572 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $12,843,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 1,665,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 899,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Price Performance

Applied Digital stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $887.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 5.18. Applied Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The firm had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on APLD shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.