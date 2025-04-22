Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.38% of McGrath RentCorp worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $95.50 and a 1-year high of $129.93. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.44.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $243.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.93 million. Analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,175. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

