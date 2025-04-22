Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,909 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.63% of EverQuote worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 718,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 268,670 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,958.95. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 77,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $2,224,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,366.40. This trade represents a 44.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,607 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,502 in the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

EverQuote Stock Down 6.7 %

EverQuote stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $760.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 0.77. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. Equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

