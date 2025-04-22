Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LYB opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
