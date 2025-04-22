NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 2,355.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,885 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,095,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,644,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,012,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,817 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,993,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $18.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

