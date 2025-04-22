NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 24,591 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,591 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares Bitcoin ETF worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.