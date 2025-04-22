NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,927 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,716,000 after buying an additional 4,347,920 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,990,000 after purchasing an additional 719,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,286,000 after buying an additional 470,630 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

