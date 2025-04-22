NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 709 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

