NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Paycom Software by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $242.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.