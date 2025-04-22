NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 11,996 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE AM opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.