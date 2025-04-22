NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 832 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $524,187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $231,570,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,864,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $100,658,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $101.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $116.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of TTD opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.03. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

