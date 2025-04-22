Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 546,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 73,193 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 198,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE HIX opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

