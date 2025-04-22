Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 546,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 73,193 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 198,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the period.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
NYSE HIX opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.54.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend
Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Fund II
- Stock Average Calculator
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.