NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dover by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 360,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,082,000 after purchasing an additional 75,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 24,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $158.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

