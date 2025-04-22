NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 2,461.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,338 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0884 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

