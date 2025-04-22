Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX stock opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $131.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNTX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

