Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,933,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $12,837,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Legend Biotech by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEGN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.21. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 134.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

