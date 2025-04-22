e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $219.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

