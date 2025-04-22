Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,789 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,565,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $58,338,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,832,000 after purchasing an additional 431,257 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.35 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.59.

Get Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.