Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Promethos Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 156,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 235,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after buying an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.3 %

NVS opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.