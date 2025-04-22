Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,722 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $142,512,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,145,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $33,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

