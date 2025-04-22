General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 222,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General American Investors by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Trust Fbo Altschul Arthur G, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $49,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,941.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,893.25. This represents a 11.27 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,885 shares of company stock worth $121,691 and have sold 15,199 shares worth $376,971. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General American Investors Stock Performance

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

GAM opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

General American Investors Profile

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.