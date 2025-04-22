Jump Financial LLC Makes New $936,000 Investment in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZGN opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. Ermenegildo Zegna has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

ZGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $8.90 in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

