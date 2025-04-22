Jump Financial LLC Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,667 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 23,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,797,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,139,000 after acquiring an additional 333,578 shares in the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $2,244,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus set a $160.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

