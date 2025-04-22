Jump Financial LLC Takes $962,000 Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,707,000 after acquiring an additional 813,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 976.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $2,260,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,422.40. This trade represents a 23.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,333 shares of company stock worth $3,886,690 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.90.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

