PepsiCo (PEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PepsiCo to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $138.33 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.56.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.76.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PepsiCo stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

