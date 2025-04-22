Jump Financial LLC Acquires 35,875 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 412.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,875 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 245,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -270.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

