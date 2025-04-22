Snap (SNAP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Snap has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Snap Stock Performance
SNAP opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.92. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $17.33.
SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
