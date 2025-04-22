Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 231,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,213,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 24,024 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

