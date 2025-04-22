Jump Financial LLC Lowers Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,802 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RES. Barclays PLC raised its stake in RPC by 230.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 127,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RPC by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 245,372 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RPC by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 6.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

RES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

