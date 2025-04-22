PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,145,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,498,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,076,000 after buying an additional 95,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,554,000 after buying an additional 70,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 245,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.82 and a beta of 1.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 642.86%.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,558.82. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,025.12. This represents a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

