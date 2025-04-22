Boston Beer (SAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Boston Beer to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $436.27 million for the quarter.

SAM stock opened at $238.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.66 and a 200-day moving average of $269.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $215.10 and a 12-month high of $339.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.91.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

