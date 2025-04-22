Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/15/2025 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $43.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2025 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2025 – Darling Ingredients was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Darling Ingredients Inc alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 65,444 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after buying an additional 1,235,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $13,769,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.