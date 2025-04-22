Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/15/2025 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2025 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2025 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $43.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2025 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/24/2025 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/7/2025 – Darling Ingredients was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Darling Ingredients Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
