17,370 Shares in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of V2X by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in V2X by 1,014.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 210,814 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of V2X by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in V2X by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.45.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

