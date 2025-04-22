Jump Financial LLC Acquires 12,998 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Opera worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 670,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 257,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Opera in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Opera in the 4th quarter worth about $1,634,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Opera by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 61,051 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OPRA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Opera in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Opera Trading Down 3.8 %

OPRA opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Opera Limited has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Further Reading

