Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGLS. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 6,293.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $86.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.