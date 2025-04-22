Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 181.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,602 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PWP opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.72%.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Articles

