Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 40,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alpha Technology Group Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATGL opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. Alpha Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $57.32.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

