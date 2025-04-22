iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 139,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,236 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0759 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

