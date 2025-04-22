Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Star Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Star Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Star Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGU opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.35. Star Group has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Star Group Increases Dividend

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

Further Reading

