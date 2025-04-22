Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 24.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

PFBC opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.71. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $71.43 and a one year high of $99.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.17). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

