Jump Financial LLC Sells 61,442 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,442 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 403,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 258,958 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.44). Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $543.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $229,162.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,594.43. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $311,566. Insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

