Jump Financial LLC Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BEAM. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 94,805 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 816.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $104,117.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,344.90. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,306,628.25. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,771 shares of company stock worth $1,605,698. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Further Reading

