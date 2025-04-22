Jump Financial LLC Purchases 11,872 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,127 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Zumiez worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,819 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zumiez by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $228.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $279.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

